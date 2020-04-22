Global  

News Brief: Immigration Order, Senate Relief Bill, Georgia Businesses

NPR Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
President Trump details plan to temporarily block some immigrants from coming to the U.S. The Senate passes a new coronavirus relief bill. And, some businesses in Georgia may reopen this week.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Relief Can't Come Soon Enough For Snall Businesses.

Relief Can't Come Soon Enough For Snall Businesses. 01:56

 Ian Lee reports the Senate passed a new round of funding for small businesses, the House is expected to pass it later this week.

NYC Council Introducing Coronavirus Relief Bill [Video]

NYC Council Introducing Coronavirus Relief Bill

Today the New York City Council is expected to introduce a COVID-19 relief package aimed at helping New Yorkers impacted by the pandemic.

Financial Focus: April 21, 2020 [Video]

Financial Focus: April 21, 2020

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. The Senate has passed a $480B deal to help small businesses and not goes to the House of..

Schumer, Mnuchin still discussing ‘interim’ coronavirus relief bill in wake of impasse

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are engaging in discussions about an emergency “interim” coronavirus relief...
Coronavirus live updates: Senate reaches $484B stimulus deal; Georgia's reopening gets mixed reviews

Senate approved new stimulus package for small businesses, while Georgia's reopening plans receives a mixed response. The latest coronavirus news.
