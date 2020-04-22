News Brief: Immigration Order, Senate Relief Bill, Georgia Businesses
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 (
4 hours ago)
President Trump details plan to temporarily block some immigrants from coming to the U.S. The Senate passes a new coronavirus relief bill. And, some businesses in Georgia may reopen this week.
