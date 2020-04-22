Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > McCormack praises Messing as Lucille Ball

McCormack praises Messing as Lucille Ball

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
The first time "Will and Grace" star Eric McCormack saw co-star Debra Messing decked out as Lucille Ball for a special episode of the hit comedy, so did the late comedian's daughter - Lucie Arnaz - who was on set at the time.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: McCormack praises Messing as Lucille Ball: The first time "Will and Grace" star Eric McCormack saw co-star Debra Messing decked… 8 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 McCormack praises Messing as Lucille Ball: The first time "Will and Grace" star Eric McCormack saw co-star Debra Me… https://t.co/dU3zO7Ip6X 8 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 McCormack praises Messing as Lucille Ball https://t.co/zJaCx9S5ss 8 hours ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life McCormack praises Messing as Lucille Ball https://t.co/9wjob2hUee 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.