Coronavirus: Health care workers and first responders can get free McDonald's meals

Delawareonline Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
In appreciation for the virus-fighting heroes, McDonald's is offering free meals to health care workers, paramedics, police officers and firefighters.
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Health Care Workers From Across Country Finish 3-Week Stay In NYC To Help Battle Coronavirus

Health Care Workers From Across Country Finish 3-Week Stay In NYC To Help Battle Coronavirus 01:57

 Health care workers from across the country who left their families to come help New Yorkers are returning home after several long weeks; CBS2's Nina Kapur reports.

