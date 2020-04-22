Global  

Coronavirus updates: 5 Bay Area counties begin enforcing face coverings today

SFGate Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Bay Area counties will begin enforcing face coverings in essential businesses and on public transit today to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Face Coverings Now Required On BART

Coronavirus Update: Face Coverings Now Required On BART 01:16

 As Bay Area counties begin requiring residents to wear face coverings to slow the spread of coronavirus, BART is now asking passengers in the system to wear them as well. Kiet Do reports. (4/22/20)

