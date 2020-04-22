California police order hundreds off beaches, issue citations over shelter-in-place violations

With the warm weather and the current COVID-19 shelter in place order, Santa Cruz is stepping up efforts to discourage large gatherings at the city's famous beaches. Kiet Do tells us how they plan to do it.
Photos taken over the weekend show crowds on California's Newport and Huntington Beaches. This is amid a heatwave and a statewide stay-at-home order, reports Business Insider. Officials have said that..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:41Published
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Tesla plans to call some workers back to its assembly plant in Fremont, California staring April 29th, despite a... The Verge Also reported by •Reuters •FOXNews.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
#TrumpPAB3@thehill I just watched a @UPS delivery to the police station in California.
He didn’t wear a mask and no gloves.
T… https://t.co/ntpo4GQAyd 10 minutes ago