Florida aquarium breeds coral species. This could help save the world's third largest reef

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

The ridged cactus coral, part of the world's third largest coral reef system in Florida, bred in human care for the first time ever, scientists say.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published 37 minutes ago Florida Aquarium Makes Breakthrough That Will Help Save 'America's Great Barrier Reef' Off Florida Keys 00:30 The Florida Aquarium has made a breakthrough that will help save "America's Great Barrier Reef," the third largest coral reef in the world and is found just off the coast of the Florida Keys. Katie Johnston reports.