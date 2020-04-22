Global  

Pompeo: 'Iran needs to be held accountable' for its missile launch

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Iran "needs to be held accountable" after Iran's Revolutionary Guard launched its first satellite into space. (April 22)
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: After US warships’ harassment, Pentagon officials call Iran’s satellite launch ‘malign behavior’

After US warships’ harassment, Pentagon officials call Iran’s satellite launch ‘malign behavior’ 02:28

 Senior Pentagon officials called Iran's satellite launch a provocation. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launched its first satellite into space on April 22. Vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said, “If you have a missile that goes a very long way and whether it works or not and puts a...

