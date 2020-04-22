Red Sox stripped of pick, Alex Cora suspended in sign stealing scams

Global  

Denver Post Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Manfred found Boston’s conduct far less egregious than that of the Astros, whom he determined used video to steal catchers’ signs during their run to the 2017 World Series title and again during the 2018 season.
 MLB Suspends Alex Cora for 2020 Season and Docks Red Sox Draft Pick Major League Baseball completed its investigation on Wednesday into allegations of illegal sign stealing by the Boston Red Sox. Former manager Alex Cora, who was fired in January for his role in the scandal, was suspended by MLB...

