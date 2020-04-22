Global  

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Illinois stay-at-home order could continue into June

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that Illinois’ coronavirus stay-at-home order might stretch into May or even June, according to local reports.
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Lightfoot Announces Recovery Task Force

Lightfoot Announces Recovery Task Force 01:32

 Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced another plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the area and its effects on the community at large. The mayor announced the assembly of Economic Recovery Task Force led by local lawmakers, suburban mayors and other policy makers.

