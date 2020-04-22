Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Pat Tillman remembered 16 years after his death with untraditional race during coronavirus

Pat Tillman remembered 16 years after his death with untraditional race during coronavirus

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, athletes continuing the annual tradition of participating in Pat’s Run, a fundraiser and celebration of the life of Pat Tillman, who died 16 years ago Wednesday, had to get creative.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News Pat Tillman remembered 16 years after his death with untraditional race during coronavirus https://t.co/ayXqBo1Gq7 14 minutes ago

RJC444NOMOREWAR

RJC444NOMOREWAR RT @TOMRJZSR: I cannot believe this was 16 years ago ! https://t.co/k2Uho0FBbY 16 minutes ago

Sparrow29265987

Sparrow Pat Tillman remembered 16 years after his death with untraditional race during coronavirus https://t.co/Y3unXONv0A 22 minutes ago

supportheheroes

matt Pat Tillman remembered 16 years after his death with untraditional race during coronavirus https://t.co/qDxOAgcxmZ #FoxNews 26 minutes ago

TOMRJZSR

Thomas R.Juchniewicz I cannot believe this was 16 years ago ! https://t.co/k2Uho0FBbY 29 minutes ago

rdcarrington

RD Carrington Pat Tillman remembered 16 years after his death with untraditional race during coronavirus https://t.co/Zsyzxl70Wm… https://t.co/pMbPuhsUB2 32 minutes ago

76_texas

Texas Rattler 76 RT @jonrohnson: Pat Tillman remembered 16 years after his death with untraditional race during coronavirus https://t.co/c1VLqB2w8J #FoxNews 36 minutes ago

jonrohnson

STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS Pat Tillman remembered 16 years after his death with untraditional race during coronavirus https://t.co/c1VLqB2w8J #FoxNews 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.