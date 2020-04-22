As World Practically Stands Still, SpaceX Successfully Launches 60 New Starlink Satellites Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

While much of the world stands still, SpaceX is still going strong and launched a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday from Cape Canaveral. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this