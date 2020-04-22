Blake Shelton Donates $150K To Help Families In Oklahoma During Pandemic

Here's what we know

You Might Like

Tweets about this Nanhut Blake Shelton Donates $150K to Oklahoma Food Bank Fundraiser https://t.co/cMGKIeE27Y @tasteofcountry 4 minutes ago Sandi's mom RT @etnow: Charlize Theron is helping to provide safe spaces and lifesaving programs for women in need. ❤️ https://t.co/wN2I3X3CMl 25 minutes ago Kerry henley RT @NahBabyNah: How much is he going to donate for tornado relief? "Blake Shelton Donates $150K To Help Families In Oklahoma During Pandem… 30 minutes ago NahBabyNah How much is he going to donate for tornado relief? "Blake Shelton Donates $150K To Help Families In Oklahoma Durin… https://t.co/WYCZ6tw73C 43 minutes ago Entertainment Tonight Charlize Theron is helping to provide safe spaces and lifesaving programs for women in need. ❤️ https://t.co/wN2I3X3CMl 1 hour ago AnnieLeeShan RT @WFTV: Coronavirus: #BlakeShelton donates $150K to Oklahoma food bank amid pandemic | Read more: https://t.co/jMkFQ6gNKg https://t.co/… 1 hour ago DD_Liii RT @GraceHospiceOK: Thank you @blakeshelton! https://t.co/Vkzb7YoSxm 2 hours ago Wonder Woman RT @thebootdotcom: .@blakeshelton is helping out big time in his home state: https://t.co/fYGQJ4MJNo 2 hours ago