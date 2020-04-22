Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Blake Shelton Donates $150K To Help Families In Oklahoma During Pandemic

Blake Shelton Donates $150K To Help Families In Oklahoma During Pandemic

Daily Caller Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Here's what we know
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nan13336889

Nanhut Blake Shelton Donates $150K to Oklahoma Food Bank Fundraiser https://t.co/cMGKIeE27Y @tasteofcountry 4 minutes ago

Ivegotyoureback

Sandi's mom RT @etnow: Charlize Theron is helping to provide safe spaces and lifesaving programs for women in need. ❤️ https://t.co/wN2I3X3CMl 25 minutes ago

Kerryhenley56

Kerry henley RT @NahBabyNah: How much is he going to donate for tornado relief? "Blake Shelton Donates $150K To Help Families In Oklahoma During Pandem… 30 minutes ago

NahBabyNah

NahBabyNah How much is he going to donate for tornado relief? "Blake Shelton Donates $150K To Help Families In Oklahoma Durin… https://t.co/WYCZ6tw73C 43 minutes ago

etnow

Entertainment Tonight Charlize Theron is helping to provide safe spaces and lifesaving programs for women in need. ❤️ https://t.co/wN2I3X3CMl 1 hour ago

AnnieLeeShan

AnnieLeeShan RT @WFTV: Coronavirus: #BlakeShelton donates $150K to Oklahoma food bank amid pandemic | Read more: https://t.co/jMkFQ6gNKg https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

deedeliii

DD_Liii RT @GraceHospiceOK: Thank you @blakeshelton! https://t.co/Vkzb7YoSxm 2 hours ago

wdwdisneyland7

Wonder Woman RT @thebootdotcom: .@blakeshelton is helping out big time in his home state: https://t.co/fYGQJ4MJNo 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.