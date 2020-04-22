Global  

Two New York cats become first U.S. pets to test positive for COVID-19

Reuters Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Two cats have become the first pet animals in the United States to test positive for COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Credit: Geo Beats - Published
News video: Two Housecats In New York Test Positive For Coronavirus

Two Housecats In New York Test Positive For Coronavirus 00:30

 Two housecats in New York have tested positive for COVID-19.

