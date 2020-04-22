Global  

Doctor in charge of vaccine research says he was fired over questioning drug touted by Trump

CBS News Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Dr. Rick Bright, the scientist in charge of the search for a coronavirus vaccine, is blowing the whistle and calling for an investigation. He says he was fired from his job after he refused to push for "on demand" access to a drug praised by President Trump as a miracle treatment. Paula Reid reports.
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today 02:54

 Human vaccine trials are set to start in the UK as the government allocated over £40 million in funding towards vaccine research and testing. Captain Tom Moore received a standing ovation, as he joined via video to open a new Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate. In the US, Donald Trump is moving...

