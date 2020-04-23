Global  

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning To Play For Coronavirus Relief

cbs4.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
In The Match: Champions For Charity, Woods, Mickelson, Brady and Manning will play a golf match to benefit COVID-19 relief
Credit: Golf Digest - Published
News video: Tiger Woods Says Trash Talk Has Already Begun in High-profile Match

Tiger Woods Says Trash Talk Has Already Begun in High-profile Match 02:26

 Tiger Woods sits down with Henni Zuel to talk about the Match with Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning

