Coronavirus-vaccine chief ousted; he says he questioned drug that Trump praised

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — The doctor who led the federal agency involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine said Wednesday that he was removed from his post after he pressed for rigorous vetting of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug embraced by President Donald Trump as a coronavirus treatment, and that the administration has put “politics and cronyism ahead of […]
Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today [Video]

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today

Without a vaccine or effective drugs the UK has warned social distancing measures could last until the end of the year. Despite showing support for anti-lockdown protesters, U.S. President Trump has..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:25Published
Whistleblowing US Official Claims He Got The Boot For Not Backing Trump-Touted Drug [Video]

Whistleblowing US Official Claims He Got The Boot For Not Backing Trump-Touted Drug

Rick Bright is the former director of the key US agency Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA. The agency is charged with developing drugs to fight the coronavirus..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

