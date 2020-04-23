Global  

Nurse Jenny from New Zealand recounts treating Boris Johnson

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Nurse Jenny from New Zealand says that helping save somebody as notable as Boris Johnson in his battle with the coronavirus didn’t faze her thanks to her years of dealing with stressful situations in intensive care wards. Jenny McGee was one of two National Health Service nurses who were singled […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Nurse who treated Johnson tells of coronavirus challenge

Nurse who treated Johnson tells of coronavirus challenge 00:35

 One of the nurses who helped saved the life of Prime Minister Boris Johnson while he was being treated for Covid-19 has said hospital staff are 'overwhelmed' by patients.

