Mandy Patinkin on the final episode of "Homeland"

CBS News Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Actor Mandy Patinkin joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about the final episode of Showtime's "Homeland," one of television's most popular dramas. The series is ending its nearly decadelong run on Sunday. Patinkin has starred alongside Claire Danes as Saul Berenson, a CIA agent turned national security officer, since the show's first season.
