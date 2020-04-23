Global  

Coronavirus Updates: Another 4.4 Million People File Jobless Claims, Including 205,000 New Yorkers

Gothamist Thursday, 23 April 2020
Coronavirus Updates: Another 4.4 Million People File Jobless Claims, Including 205,000 New YorkersAll told, 1.4 million New Yorkers have lost their jobs over the last five weeks. [ more › ]
 More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as job cuts escalated across an economy that remains all but shut down, the government said Thursday.

