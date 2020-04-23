Coronavirus Update: National Guard To Test Residents, Staff At St. Anne’s Nursing Center After 14 Diagnosed With COVID-19
Thursday, 23 April 2020 () The National Guard will be on hand Thursday to administer tests to staffers and residents at St. Anne’s Nursing Center and Residence in SW Miami-Dade, after 10 staffers and 4 residents tested positive for the coronavirus.
