Coronavirus Update: National Guard To Test Residents, Staff At St. Anne’s Nursing Center After 14 Diagnosed With COVID-19

cbs4.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
The National Guard will be on hand Thursday to administer tests to staffers and residents at St. Anne’s Nursing Center and Residence in SW Miami-Dade, after 10 staffers and 4 residents tested positive for the coronavirus.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
