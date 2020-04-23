Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > One Million Face Masks For Miami-Dade Firefighters Confiscated By Feds

One Million Face Masks For Miami-Dade Firefighters Confiscated By Feds

cbs4.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
The federal government confiscated a shipment of one million N95 face masks which was on its way to South Florida for the Miami-Dade Fire Department.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnnaAnthro

Anna Anthro RT @CBSMiami: THEY DID WHAT? - The federal government confiscated a shipment of one million #N95 face masks which was on its way to South F… 50 seconds ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami THEY DID WHAT? - The federal government confiscated a shipment of one million #N95 face masks which was on its way… https://t.co/cX3CHRuQTE 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.