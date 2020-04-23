One Million Face Masks For Miami-Dade Firefighters Confiscated By Feds Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

The federal government confiscated a shipment of one million N95 face masks which was on its way to South Florida for the Miami-Dade Fire Department. 👓 View full article

