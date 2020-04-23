Global  

Coronavirus updates: Newsom discusses first modification to California's stay-at-home order

SFGate Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
California Gov. Gavin Newsom was a guest on KCBS Radio Thursday morning and discussed the first modification to the state's stay-at-home order that was issued last month to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
