Arizona coronavirus update: 5,769 confirmed cases, 249 known deaths as of Thursday

azcentral.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Arizona cases of COVID-19 now exceed 5,700, with 249 known deaths, according to numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services on Thursday.
 
Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Published
News video: UPDATE: Confirmed COVID-19 deaths and cases

UPDATE: Confirmed COVID-19 deaths and cases 00:23

 UPDATE: Here's how many confirmed COVID-19 deaths and cases that officials say are in Idaho.

