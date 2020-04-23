Should The Jets Trade For The Redskins’ Trent Williams? Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Trent Williams, the Redskins disgruntled left tackle, wants out of Washington, and the Jets need someone to protect Sam Darnold's blind side. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Chris Noel I love how ppl say the Redskins should draft Tua if he's there cause he's better then Haskins. Funny how nobody say… https://t.co/Gt3V8TSlO3 8 hours ago Robert Von Bergen @RichCimini No this is what the jets should do. Trade Adams to Dallas 4 their 1, & 2or3, & an o-lineman. Then trade… https://t.co/w15GpBJ8H2 1 day ago