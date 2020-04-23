Global  

Hubble Space Telescope still going strong after 30 years

CBS News Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus disrupts plans to mark the Hubble Space Telescope's 30th anniversary, but its extraordinary work continues.
Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: A Planet Hubble Spotted in 2004 Has Vanished, And Scientists Now Know Why

A Planet Hubble Spotted in 2004 Has Vanished, And Scientists Now Know Why 01:06

 In 2004, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured images of Fomalhaut b, but in 2014, it disappeared from sight. Now, a University of Arizona-led team says the images may actually show an event that happens about once every 200,000 years.

