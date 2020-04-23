The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday made it easier for federal authorities to deport certain immigrants who have committed crimes in a victory for President Donald Trump's administration.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mo Timeout RT @darinp2: 5/ This tweet from 2013 is interesting given that Trump is currently fighting at the Supreme Court to take away a lot of peopl… 6 seconds ago Jim Lucas RT @ReneeVoiceBrand: @kurteichenwald You don't need the Supreme Court decision to remove voters from the rolls. Trump is doing it all on hi… 14 seconds ago 🇺🇸Mo_An2016🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @TXTrumpette89: Today the United States Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration when they ruled that federal authorities can d… 2 minutes ago Joe Tuzara, M.D. Divided Supreme Court rules for Trump administration in requiring immigrant's removal. https://t.co/LSCTc15hBk 2 minutes ago Burckhardt RT @EpochTimes: A divided #SupremeCourt ruled to make it easier for the federal government to #Deport lawful permanent residents (LPRs) who… 2 minutes ago Xanderhal Angie when Trump wins again and he gets to replace RBG with a republican and Row V Wade gets repealed along with th… https://t.co/jSh0zreZxg 2 minutes ago Now Media News In win for Trump, U.S. Supreme Court makes deporting immigrants for crimes easier https://t.co/m58mB1yXzl 3 minutes ago Norman Matte RT @kevincorke: In win for #Trump, #SCOTUS makes deporting #immigrants for crimes easier https://t.co/M98ceuwfq8 #courts 3 minutes ago