Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Marine Corps commandant on Confederate flag: 'Anything that divides us... must be addressed head-on'

Marine Corps commandant on Confederate flag: 'Anything that divides us... must be addressed head-on'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
The commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps wrote that “it is time to exclude” public displays of the Confederate flag in a letter to his fellow Marines this week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gmiller1952

Gordon Miller RT @KrampLiz: So, it’s ok to ban the Confederate flag but the LGBTQ community have permission to fly their flags under the American flag o… 3 minutes ago

klarkkent71

Johnny Kilroy RT @starsandstripes: “This symbol has shown it has the power to inflame feelings of division,” Gen. David Berger wrote in a letter to the @… 9 minutes ago

BarbaraLuoma

Barbara Luoma RT @nytimes: The commandant of the Marine Corps has banned the public display of the Confederate battle flag, saying it has the “power to i… 13 minutes ago

bertolava

Norberto Olavarría RT @michaeleaves: "The flag has the power to inflame feelings of division. I cannot have that division inside our Corps.” --Gen. David Berg… 51 minutes ago

MichaelPolak2

Minister of Truth 🚫❄💩 RT @MichaelPolak2: Don't know him and I already don't like him.He is a https://t.co/7jloNyFZy0 his letter he's already talking about the fe… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.