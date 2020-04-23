Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Joe Burrow to join exclusive NFL company if LSU QB is top pick in NFL draft

Joe Burrow to join exclusive NFL company if LSU QB is top pick in NFL draft

Denver Post Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Joe Burrow has a chance to join some very exclusive company if the LSU quarterback winds up going No. 1 overall to Cincinnati.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: 'Pride of Athens' Joe Burrow expected to be Bengals' pick

'Pride of Athens' Joe Burrow expected to be Bengals' pick 00:53

 LSU standout QB, Heisman Trophy winner and Athens, Ohio native Joe Burrow is expected to join the Cincinnati Bengals as the NFL Draft begins Thursday night.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BRProudNews

BRProud Joe Burrow to join exclusive NFL company if LSU QB is top pick. https://t.co/nuGnJ0oqdO https://t.co/DgXRrPf1wZ 54 minutes ago

newsaggregated

News Aggregated Joe Burrow to join exclusive NFL company if LSU QB is top pick in NFL draft https://t.co/UL0UiuWyaM 1 hour ago

PostBroncos

Denver Post Broncos Joe Burrow has a chance to join some very exclusive company if the LSU quarterback winds up going No. 1 overall to… https://t.co/i7qB3Nkz63 1 hour ago

WJHL11

WJHL Burrow to join exclusive NFL company if LSU QB is top pick https://t.co/eyoWINQlXJ 1 hour ago

MyArkLaMiss

KTVE - KARD Burrow to join exclusive NFL company if LSU QB is top pick -- https://t.co/ZFPqXnkQy8 #NFL #GeauxNation 2 hours ago

iammrrana

Jagdish RT @RobbyBakerTV: Assuming Burrow goes #1 to Cincinnati Tonight will mark the first time in the common draft era that the Heisman Trophy wi… 3 hours ago

RobbyBakerTV

Robby Baker Assuming Burrow goes #1 to Cincinnati Tonight will mark the first time in the common draft era that the Heisman Tro… https://t.co/yI3ExvWwfQ 3 hours ago

orlandosports

Sentinel Sports Joe Burrow to join exclusive NFL company if LSU QB is top pick https://t.co/ukGuT9kOK3 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.