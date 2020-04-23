Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > California sees deadliest day of virus outbreak

California sees deadliest day of virus outbreak

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that California had seen the most deaths in 24 hours since the coronavirus outbreak began in the state. (April 23)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: California governor announces 'deadliest day' during lockdown

California governor announces 'deadliest day' during lockdown 01:12

 California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that Wednesday was the deadliest day the state has faced since the coronavirus outbreak began. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.