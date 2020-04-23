Residents survey possible tornado damage in Texas Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

An apparent tornado killed three people and injured at least 20 more in and around the southeast Texas town of Onalaska. A Polk County official says more than 40 homes were destroyed. (April 23)

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this GlobalParadigmShift Residents survey possible tornado damage in Texas https://t.co/GBG9AeerQh 53 minutes ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Residents survey possible tornado damage in Texas https://t.co/kZzG9xVwDW 1 hour ago ken crichlow RT @deesbarbara: USA TODAY: Residents survey possible tornado damage in Texas https://t.co/tbGv6iejXJ 1 hour ago barbaradees🕊 USA TODAY: Residents survey possible tornado damage in Texas https://t.co/tbGv6iejXJ 2 hours ago