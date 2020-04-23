Amtrak to lose $700 million in fiscal 2020 even after coronavirus support

U.S. national railroad Amtrak, which received $1 billion in emergency funding this month from Congress, said on Thursday it expects to lose at least $700 million in operating earnings in this budget year due to the effects of the coronavirus.

