Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Amtrak to lose $700 million in fiscal 2020 even after coronavirus support

Amtrak to lose $700 million in fiscal 2020 even after coronavirus support

Reuters Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
U.S. national railroad Amtrak, which received $1 billion in emergency funding this month from Congress, said on Thursday it expects to lose at least $700 million in operating earnings in this budget year due to the effects of the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eyesonfoxorg

Eyes On Fox Amtrak to lose $700 million in fiscal 2020 even after coronavirus support https://t.co/sgpYLTD6Qk 54 minutes ago

WonkPorn

WonkPorn Amtrak to lose $700 million in fiscal 2020 even after coronavirus support https://t.co/Ozc7ntKrng 4 hours ago

RTGBreaking

RTGNews Amtrak to lose $700 million in fiscal 2020 even after coronavirus support #US | #RTGNews 5 hours ago

WolfDailyNews

Wolf Daily Amtrak to lose $700 million in fiscal 2020 even after coronavirus support - https://t.co/b6vKYTwKRN https://t.co/kZoXatsjZK 8 hours ago

bitcoinincoins

CryptoCurrency 💯Bitcoin Forex Health Fitness MKT Amtrak to lose $700 million in fiscal 2020 even after corona.. investingcom - News - Noticias - Bitcoin - CryptoCu… https://t.co/86Tp357B3v 13 hours ago

MdlAnchor

MDL Anchor Amtrak to lose $700 million in fiscal 2020 even after coronavirus support https://t.co/Yn6TorC1Kr 14 hours ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Amtrak to lose $700 million in fiscal 2020 even after coronavirus support https://t.co/10y6zxGrc8 https://t.co/GvB23ipHrf 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.