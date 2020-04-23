Global  

Virus affecting US meat processing plants

Thursday, 23 April 2020
Shoppers could see a shortage of meat as coronavirus affects meat processing plants, causing delays to stores. (April 23)
 
 A major beef processing plant is temporarily halting production due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 among its workers. According to Reuters, a Tyson Foods unit said Thursday it will temporarily halt production at a beef facility in Pasco, Washington. Wednesday, Tyson announced it was...

