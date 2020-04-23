‘I Wasn’t Happy With Brian Kemp,’ Trump Says

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 4 hours ago Donald Trump Says He ‘Strongly’ Disagrees With Georgia’s Decision to Reopen 01:29 Donald Trump Says He ‘Strongly’ Disagrees With Georgia’s Decision to Reopen Earlier this week, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced his decision to reopen non-essential businesses. Nail salons, massage parlors, bowling alleys and gyms will open April 24, with restaurants and movie theaters to...