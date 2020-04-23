Global  

‘I Wasn’t Happy With Brian Kemp,’ Trump Says

NYTimes.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
The president’s criticism of Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, a Republican reopening the state amid a viral pandemic, sent a confusing message to governors considering similar moves.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Donald Trump Says He ‘Strongly’ Disagrees With Georgia’s Decision to Reopen

Donald Trump Says He ‘Strongly’ Disagrees With Georgia’s Decision to Reopen 01:29

 Donald Trump Says He ‘Strongly’ Disagrees With Georgia’s Decision to Reopen Earlier this week, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced his decision to reopen non-essential businesses. Nail salons, massage parlors, bowling alleys and gyms will open April 24, with restaurants and movie theaters to...

