Somber Congress delivers nearly $500B in virus aid

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Congress delivered a nearly $500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending Thursday, rushing new relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50,000 American lives and one in six U.S. jobs. (April 23)
 
