Connelly: Governors act, Congress postures during pandemic politics

SeattlePI.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Governing is being done by governors these days, including Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. He is found on network TV shows and his proactive COVID-19 response has pushed up his approval ratings. Congress, on the other hand, has been overshadowed, even in passing relief packages. What are Washington's lawmakers doing to regain the lost limelight?
