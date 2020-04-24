Global  

Detroit fundraiser brings in enough money to give students 50,000 laptops, Internet service

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
More than 50,000 Detroit students will be receiving tablet-style laptop computers with Internet access in June thanks to a $23 million fundraising effort by public and private groups, according to a Thursday report.
