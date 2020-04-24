Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Joe Burrow drafted by Cincinnati Bengals with No. 1 pick in NFL draft

Joe Burrow drafted by Cincinnati Bengals with No. 1 pick in NFL draft

Denver Post Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Cincinnati took the Heisman Trophy winner first overall in the NFL draft Thursday night, a move expected by everyone, including Burrow. The national title winner at LSU has spent weeks fielding questions about going to a franchise synonymous with futility.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Whitlock: The hometown hero that makes sense for the Bengals is not Joe Burrow, it's Chase Young

Whitlock: The hometown hero that makes sense for the Bengals is not Joe Burrow, it's Chase Young 02:16

 Jason Whitlock makes the case for why the Cincinnati Bengals should draft Chase Young instead of QB Joe Burrow.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

robertw2010

Robert Williams RT @Bengals: The Cincinnati Bengals have drafted Joe Burrow first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Hear from Head Coach Zac Taylor after the… 9 minutes ago

KevinParnella

Kevin Parnella RT @BillyEmbody: New: ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr. raved about #LSU QB Joe Burrow going No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Draft.… 22 minutes ago

urfavcolor_Grey

Grey Pendery RT @jpuglessi98: Within 1 minute or @Joe_Burrow10 getting drafted by the @Bengals, I had 5 girls Snapchat me a “streaks” picture saying som… 23 minutes ago

ShaunPerryWho

ASSUME YOU'RE BEING LIED TO The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Senior Joe Burrow. They got Sophomore/Junior Joe Burrow from here on out. 32 minutes ago

AirShow15

Aaron Cantu @AlBernstein Burrow is the 2nd coming of Carson Palmer. Senior Heisman winners with similar pocket styles drafted 1… https://t.co/6MmfORNdxF 41 minutes ago

PGHSportsCastle

Pittsburgh Sports Castle @RachaelKriger wrote about Andy Dalton, and his place now that the Cincinnati Bengals have drafted Joe Burrow. Coul… https://t.co/XTrF7feNF1 47 minutes ago

HuttHutt09

BASED DWAIN RT @_KyleJacobson: People forget Joe Burrow went to Ohio State first. He’s from Ohio. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati… 50 minutes ago

OmnisportNews

Omnisport "To jump up to number one overall is crazy to me, but it's a dream come true." Joe Burrow revels in his rise after… https://t.co/eclblhFc7k 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.