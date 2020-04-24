Global  

In CA: Social distancing in a heatwave — some beaches open, but pools stay closed

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
It's been the deadliest day yet for the coronavirus in the Golden State, but there are signs of optimism. And as a heatwave makes its way to parts of the state, authorities gear up to enforce social distancing. Plus, don't-miss stories that remind us faith without works is dead.
 
