Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Man Killed In Police-Involved Shooting In Paterson

Man Killed In Police-Involved Shooting In Paterson

CBS 2 Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The New Jersey Attorney General's office is investigating, along with the state police homicide unit.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Man Killed In Police-Involved Shooting In Paterson

Man Killed In Police-Involved Shooting In Paterson 00:18

 One man has died in a police-involved shooting in Paterson.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.