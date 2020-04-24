Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Jerry Jeudy is the fifth wide receiver selected by Broncos in first round of NFL draft. Here’s how the other four fared.

Jerry Jeudy is the fifth wide receiver selected by Broncos in first round of NFL draft. Here’s how the other four fared.

Denver Post Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
For the fifth time in franchise history, the Broncos chose a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL draft when general manager John Elway selected Jerry Jeudy with the 15th overall pick.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Broncos add to offense, select Jerry Jeudy in first round of NFL Draft

Broncos add to offense, select Jerry Jeudy in first round of NFL Draft 02:24

 Denver7 Sports anchor Lionel Bienvenu and Broncos Insider Troy Renck discuss Elway's pick of Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Broncos_3

SuperBowl50Champs RT @PostBroncos: Jerry Jeudy is the fifth wide receiver selected by Broncos in first round of NFL draft. Here’s how the other four fared.… 4 hours ago

Broncos_3

SuperBowl50Champs RT @PostBroncos: “It’s a great feeling and a surreal moment,” Jeudy said. “I’m just thankful the hard work paid off.” via @ryanohalloran #… 4 hours ago

ryanohalloran

Ryan O'Halloran RT @denverpost: “It’s a great feeling and a surreal moment,” Jeudy said. “I’m just thankful the hard work paid off.” via @ryanohalloran #B… 5 hours ago

denverpost

The Denver Post “It’s a great feeling and a surreal moment,” Jeudy said. “I’m just thankful the hard work paid off.” via… https://t.co/g5JzKh1YkI 5 hours ago

KyleNewmanDP

Kyle Newman Jerry Jeudy is the fifth wide receiver selected by #Broncos in first round of #NFLDraft. Here’s how the other four… https://t.co/jI5aMQPWzD 6 hours ago

PostBroncos

Denver Post Broncos “It’s a great feeling and a surreal moment,” Jeudy said. “I’m just thankful the hard work paid off.” via… https://t.co/2aNvXssN1g 7 hours ago

DPostSports

Denver Post Sports Jerry Jeudy is the fifth wide receiver selected by Broncos in first round of NFL draft. Here’s how the other four f… https://t.co/8X2dH6PiDb 7 hours ago

PostBroncos

Denver Post Broncos Jerry Jeudy is the fifth wide receiver selected by Broncos in first round of NFL draft. Here’s how the other four f… https://t.co/6FvX7dsZSV 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.