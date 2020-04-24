Global  

Walmart in Aurora shut down by COVID-19 deaths and multiple cases

Denver Post Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
A Walmart in Aurora has been shut down by health officials because of three coronavirus deaths associated with the business was well as multiple cases.
News video: Aurora Walmart closes amid COVID-19 deaths, positive cases

Aurora Walmart closes amid COVID-19 deaths, positive cases 00:47

 Tri-County Health said it is immediately shutting down the Walmart on E. Exposition in Aurora.

Widow of security guard who worked at Walmart and died of COVID-19 says she warned store of dangers [Video]

Widow of security guard who worked at Walmart and died of COVID-19 says she warned store of dangers

The Tri-County Health Department has closed a Walmart store in Aurora linked to at least three coronavirus deaths in the past few days. Gia Aguilar, the widow of one of those who died, says she warned..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:58Published
Walmart In Aurora Closed After Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Walmart In Aurora Closed After Coronavirus Outbreak

Tri-County Health ordered the store closed after three deaths linked to the store.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:16Published

