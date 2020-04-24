Southern Ute Indian Tribe sticks with stay-at-home order until further notice Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The Southern Ute Indian Tribal Council on Thursday reaffirmed its "Stay-at-Home" order in contrast to Colorado's new "Safer-at-Home" phase. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Denver Post Breaking Southern Ute Indian Tribe sticks with stay-at-home order until further notice https://t.co/cUlRQ21BaD 7 hours ago