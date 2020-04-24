Global  

Photos of Andrew Gillum hotel room released by police show stained bed sheets, spilled pills: report

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Photos released Wednesday by Miami Beach police of former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum in a hotel room drunk and with two other men last month, show stained and rumpled bedsheets, spilled pills on the carpet and a vial of a drug often used for erectile dysfunction.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
 CBS4's Peter D'Oench shares the details of those new photos and 911 calls.

