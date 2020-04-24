Global  

Jace Prescott, brother of Dallas Cowboys QB, dead at 31

CBS News Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Jace was the middle of three Prescott brothers. All recently filmed a commercial together for Campbell's soup.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Jace Prescott, Brother Of Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak, Dies At 31

Jace Prescott, Brother Of Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak, Dies At 31 00:21

 Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's older brother, Jace, passed away Thursday. He was 31. Katie Johnston reports.

vuuzle_tv

Vuuzle.TV The Dallas Cowboys announced Thursday night that Jace Prescott, older brother of quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday morning. 19 seconds ago

b_ryannaaa

Bryanna🌻 RT @JoriEpstein: Awful news: Tragedy has again struck Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Dak's brother, Jace, died this morning at 31 years old. “Yo… 3 minutes ago

MakersMark07

MarkersMark07 🌈 RT @DJournalnow: Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday, the team announced. He was 3… 6 minutes ago

DJournalnow

Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday, the team announced. H… https://t.co/R8P6v6EIIy 7 minutes ago

msjbe20a

JBE Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott's older brother has died https://t.co/s3vDezYTAx 9 minutes ago

PurdomBeau

Beau Purdom RT @fishsports: Jace 'Moose' Prescott, Brother of Cowboys QB Dak, Remembered as 'Big Teddy Bear' https://t.co/awcz4yGXFd via @SInow https:/… 10 minutes ago

LAFLAMEDOM

dominic RT @MikeLeslieWFAA: The Dallas Cowboys confirm what has been rumored about for the last few hours -- QB Dak Prescott's brother Jace has pas… 11 minutes ago

fishsports

fishsports Jace 'Moose' Prescott, Brother of Cowboys QB Dak, Remembered as 'Big Teddy Bear' https://t.co/awcz4yGXFd via @SInow https://t.co/e0WprN6e3q 19 minutes ago

