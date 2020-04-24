Global  

On This Day: 24 April 1968

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Louis Armstrong classic "What A Wonderful World" went to No.1 in the U.K.. (April 24)
 
Credit: KHSL - Published
News video: What you need to know: April 24

What you need to know: April 24

 Good morning, North State. Here's what you need to know to start your day on Friday, April 24.

