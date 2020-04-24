Eminem sends "mom's spaghetti" to Detroit hospital

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

"Our #HealthcareHeroes 'lost themselves' in the delicious Mom's Spaghetti," the hospital said 👓 View full article



Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 22 hours ago Eminem Donates 'Mom's Spaghetti' to Detroit Healthcare Workers 01:00 Eminem Donates 'Mom's Spaghetti' to Detroit Healthcare Workers Henry Ford Health System revealed that the Detroit rapper donated cups of spaghetti to healthcare workers in his hometown. Henry Ford Health System, via Instagram "Mom's spaghetti" is a nod to Eminem's Academy Award-winning single, "Lose...