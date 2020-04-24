Giants GM Dave Gettleman Explains Why He Wore Protective Mask At Home During NFL Draft

Montreal Gazette Giants' Dave Gettleman explains why he wore mask at home during NFL draft https://t.co/Y0NdnW8irs https://t.co/uTPlEJwM00 1 hour ago SLAM! Sports Giants’ Dave Gettleman explains why he wore mask at home during NFL draft https://t.co/fzvk6CBiO7 https://t.co/kd7reFlY5X 2 hours ago stuart left Giants GM on mask flak: Wore it for good reason - via @ESPN App. Three straight great first rd picks by Gittleman.… https://t.co/Bsiq61S144 3 hours ago NFL on Scoreboard Page Giants GM on mask flak: Wore it for good reason https://t.co/n0lhixnyTd https://t.co/rWURzJ8lTw 4 hours ago SLAM! Sports Giants' Dave Gettleman explains why he wore mask at home during NFL draft https://t.co/DOGCNaCwoL 4 hours ago Matt Garcia He had a perfectly good reason to do it, yet everybody ran wild with their jokes and comments without knowing the s… https://t.co/El3gs4A27p 4 hours ago Ernst Nordholt Giants' Dave Gettleman explains wearing mask during virtual NFL draft - https://t.co/FhL7ZTGwVW #GoogleAlerts 5 hours ago Eyewitness News Giants' Dave Gettleman explains wearing mask during virtual NFL draft https://t.co/wsmlqWbSTd https://t.co/htLAXzdVSQ 5 hours ago