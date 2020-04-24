Global  

Explainer: How Trump has sealed off the United States during coronavirus outbreak

Reuters Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has taken drastic steps to curb the entry of foreigners into the United States since his administration declared a public health emergency over the new coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Trump Decides To Temporarily Suspend Immigrations To The US

Trump Decides To Temporarily Suspend Immigrations To The US 00:32

 President Donald Trump announced he would enact a temporary suspension of immigration to the U.S. Jeff Sessions supports the move, saying “foreigners” shouldn’t take the jobs of Americans. According to Business Insider, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has also supported cutting off immigration....

