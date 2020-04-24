Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > 9 players the Eagles could target on Day 2 of NFL draft

9 players the Eagles could target on Day 2 of NFL draft

Delawareonline Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
There could be another speedy wide receiver available for the Eagles in Round 2, and a top safety not drafted in Round 1
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro Joins CBS3 To Discuss Eagles Needs Heading Into 2020 NFL Draft

Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro Joins CBS3 To Discuss Eagles Needs Heading Into 2020 NFL Draft 04:43

 Jim Donovan reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheBirdsBlitz

The Birds Blitz Who are the best players still available as Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin? Which positions could the… https://t.co/e49Ek2Z6Pn 3 minutes ago

eazeee2004

e.o RT @Mfranknfl: #Eagles pick at No. 53. Here's a look at 9 players they could target (might have to trade up for some). https://t.co/GkKMmhh… 1 hour ago

eazeee2004

e.o RT @Mfranknfl: STORY: 9 players the #Eagles could target on Day 2 of #NFL draft, including a possible 2nd speed receiver: https://t.co/GkKM… 1 hour ago

Mfranknfl

Martin Frank #Eagles pick at No. 53. Here's a look at 9 players they could target (might have to trade up for some).… https://t.co/qmpcZasnI6 2 hours ago

delawareonline

Delaware Online There could be another speedy wide receiver available for the Eagles in Round Two, and a top safety not drafted in… https://t.co/C6Kv06wktC 3 hours ago

LiamJenkinsPSN

Liam Jenkins Five players the Eagles could target with pick 53 in the NFL Draft https://t.co/BmXYg0gVf8 https://t.co/SOvW8Fi3Wz 4 hours ago

PhiladelphiaSN

PhillySportsNetwork Five players the Eagles could target with pick 53 in the NFL Draft https://t.co/015rJOFb7E https://t.co/TTnp95lvp8 4 hours ago

thedailyjournal

thedailyjournal.com There could be another speedy wide receiver available for the Eagles in Round 2, and a top safety not drafted in Ro… https://t.co/RG5S0jBgG3 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.