Saturday's ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco’ sing-along to celebrate frontline workers

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Italians in lockdown kept each other entertained in the evenings by singing and playing music from their balconies. Mill Valley has been howling together at 8 p.m. each night. San Francisco, well, hasn’t figured out what their thing is.



Tony Bennett came to the rescue this week, announcing he’d be leading a city-wide sing-along of his hit ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco’ at noon on Saturday. 👓 View full article

