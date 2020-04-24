Global  

Saturday's ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco’ sing-along to celebrate frontline workers

Friday, 24 April 2020
Italians in lockdown kept each other entertained in the evenings by singing and playing music from their balconies. Mill Valley has been howling together at 8 p.m. each night. San Francisco, well, hasn’t figured out what their thing is.

Tony Bennett came to the rescue this week, announcing he’d be leading a city-wide sing-along of his hit ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco’ at noon on Saturday.
